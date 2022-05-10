A fitting tribute to ‘Water Warrior’ Sakthinathan

Two persons honoured with ‘Water Warrior Sakthi Award’ and a purse of ₹5,000 each

Tirunelveli Collector V. Vishnu planting tree saplings on the banks of the Thamirabarani at Vannarpettai in Palayamkottai on Tuesday.

A fitting tribute was paid to G. Sakthinathan, who played a pivotal role in reviving neglected waterbodies and irrigation channels of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi district until he succumbed to COVID-19 last year, here on Tuesday.

When he was the Dean of Anna University, Tirunelveli Regional Centre, Sakthinathan virtually resurrected the channel carrying Chittar water to Manur Periyakulam and Pallamadai Tank after removing encroachments made along the irrigation channel with the help of revenue officials. He also conducted controlled blasts in some places to remove the rocks obstructing the free flow of water in the channel.

While Sakthinathan’s desilting of Venthankulam, NGO Colony Big Tank and Anaiyarkulam with public participation tremendously improved the water table in the southern parts of Palayamkottai, the renovation of Thozhappanpannaikulam near Srivaikundam in Thoothukudi district ensured cultivation of paddy on increased areas.

When Collector V. Vishnu launched ‘Nellai Neervalam’ (Tirunelveli Water Resources) with the objective of renovating waterbodies and irrigation channels, Sakthinathan played a vital role in the exercise by giving his expertise and coordinating the beneficiary population.

“Hence, we, to recall the contribution of Dr. Sakithinathan to society, have honoured two persons with awards for their work in conserving the Tamirabharani. We have also planted tree saplings near the perennial river in his memory,” said Mr. Vishnu, who honoured Murthy of Papanasam and Lourdhuraj of Kallidaikurichi with ‘Water Warrior Sakthi Award’ and a purse of ₹5,000 each.

The Collector also honoured Manur Periyakulam Farmers’ Association president Mohammed Ibrahim, who worked closely with Sakthinathan in reviving the irrigation channel to bring water to Manur Periyakulam and Pallamadaikulam.

Sakthinathan’s father Ganapathi Pandian, ‘Nam Thamirabharani Iyakkam’ office-bearer Nallaperumal and others were present.