A fit venue chosen by a Fit Person

May 01, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST

If thousands of people could witness the celestial wedding of Goddess Meenakshi with Lord Sundareswarar, performed at the junction of North Adi Street and West Adi Street, the credit must go to a Fit Person of the temple, V.N. Chidamabram. He was the ‘thakkar’ of the temple from 1980 to 1989.

According to M. Malayalingam of ‘Meenakshi Mainthan Anbargal Kuzhu’ of Ponmeni, Madurai, the ‘thirukalyanam’ could be witnessed by not more than 1,000 persons at the old kalyana mandapam which is on the south side of the Veeeravasantharayar Mandapam inside the temple complex till 1981. When Chidambaram was the Fit person, he learnt about hardships faced by the devotees at the narrow old mandapam and he was also offered a suggestion - the wedding venue could be changed to the Adi Street, so that a large number of people can witness the proceedings with ease.

Chidambaram gave this a serious thought and consulted with Kanchi seer, Kirubandanda Variyar and Kundrakudi Adigal about the change of wedding venue. When he was told that the change of venue would not contarvene the agama strictures, he received permission from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments officials and effected the change.

So, from 1981, the celestial wedding venue was changed to spacious North Adi Street venue. But it was not a smooth change. There was so much opposition from the naysayers for the move to change the venue. Still, the ‘thirukalyanam’ was performed with protection from a huge posse of police. And since then thousands of people could witness it.

Since that year, it has become a practice that after the wedding, the celestial couple would proceed to the old kalyana mandapam to bless the devotees. It is a pity that not many people in the younger generation are aware of the story behind the change in wedding venue and how one person’s efforts had made possible for a multitude to witness the celestial wedding, said Mr. Malayalingam.

Raju alias Sankaran, gurukkal-cum-advocate, said now about 15,000 to 16,000 devotees can watch the celestial wedding at the North Adi Street and West Adi Street.