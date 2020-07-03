A firm affirmation for AIIMS project

MADURAI

03 July 2020 21:47 IST

The Central government has notified the establishment of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Madurai on Friday.

A notification was signed to this effect in Gazette of India by Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Sunil Sharma. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the project in Thoppur near here on January 27, 2019.

“The notification confirms and provides credence that the AIIMS project will be on track. We are positive that Madurai will get better health infrastructure soon,” said Su. Venkatesan, MP.

People’s Movement for AIIMS Madurai Coordinator V. S. Manimaran thanked the Centre for providing the notification. The work should be expedited as soon as the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) loan was through, he said.