A few parents submit petitions to Collector claiming their children were not caned in NEET coaching centre

Published - October 21, 2024 08:39 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau

In a twist to a private NEET coaching centre, some parents submitted petitions to the Collector K.P. Karthikeyan stating that their children were not caned by the trainer, here on Monday.

Following a complaint from an ex-employee Ameer Hussain, who worked with the JAL NEET Academy coaching centre here, the Melapalayam police registered a case.

The complaint was that Jalaludeen Ahmed, the owner and trainer, had allegedly caned some students under the guise of discipline. Following this, the SHRC member Kannadasan visited the premises and inquired with the students.

Subsequently, the Social Welfare Department and Child Welfare Committee officials inspected and said that the NEET coaching centre owner had not obtained licence to run the girls’ hostel.

A special police team had gone to Kerala in search of the trainer and the police had also stepped up its probe.

Under such circumstances, a few parents submitted petitions to the Collector praying that the coaching centre be allowed to resume its activities without interruptions.

“Our children were not caned. It looks like the complainant had some motive with the owner. The videos may have been manipulated. When the NEET exams were fast approaching, the students need to study,” Vinodhini, a parent from Jayajothi Nagar of Mettukudi in Tirunelveli district, said.

Another parent, whose name was given as Ameena Nargis of Kadayanallur also submitted a petition, an official said.

The parents also informed that the coaching centre successfully got 16 students passed out with flying colours in the NEET examination and pursued medicine in various colleges.

Hence, the police should probe the motive behind the complainant and the owner discreetly and in the interest of the students, they should allow the centre to function as usual.

