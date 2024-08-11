A feast for eyes and ears

The sixth day golden jubilee celebrations of Tamil Isai Sangam started with the vocal concert by Ranjani Radha who was accompanied by Bhargava Vignesh on the violin , Ajith Sridhar on the Mridangam and G. Ganapathy on the Ghatam.

Ranjani began the concert with ‘Thodudaiya seviyan’ (first song by Thirugnana Sambandhar, at the age of three) in nattai ragam.

She then rendered Muthuthandavar’s ‘Ayyane Nadanam’ in saveri and ‘tiruvadi saranam’ in kaambhoji by Gopalakrishna Bharatiyar, on the presiding deity of Chidambaram.

Her next rendition was Andal’s ‘thoomami maadaththu’ in Hamir Kalyani. She also sang ‘Nenjukku needhiyum’ in Sindhubhairavi by Bharathiar, Ambujam Krishna’s ‘Ayyan Azhagan solai” in suruti ragam and concluded with a virutham from Abhirami Anthadhi.

Her song and raga selection were well appreciated by the audience as she brought out the real bhava in each and every raga. Bhargava Vignesh on the violin lent excellent support. The listeners enjoyed Ajith on the mridangam and Ganapathy on Khanjira during the tani.

The prime time witnessed Chennai Komal Theatre’s Draupathi (who Bharathiar drew parallel with Bharath mata), displaying the Iyal (text or poetry), Isai (Music) and Naadakam (drama), the three variations of Tamil language, script and direction by Dharini Komal, music by Rajkumar Bharati, dialogues and lyrics by S. Satish kumar. The story revolves around the birth of Draupadi to her vow before the Kaurava brothers.

The character of Draupadi as chief female protagonist, noted for her beauty, courage, and polyandrous marriage, was displayed very nicely by Krithika Shurajit, while Vignesh Chellappan portrayed the character of Duryodana nicely.

The programme also revealed as to how Draupadi was extolled as one of the panchakanya (five virgins), archetypes of female chastity, whose names are believed to dispel sin when recited and how she is worshipped as a goddess. All the actors were immersed in their respective roles viz. Krishna, Saguni, Karnan and Duchadanan, which was a feast to the eyes and ears of the audience.

