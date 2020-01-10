A dying business survives in some pockets of Madurai

MADURAI

Kallanai village in Alanganallur panchayat is filled with festive spirit ahead of Pongal. Apart from preparations for the world-famous jallikattu here, the paddy fields, in colours ranging from light green to yellow, are ready for harvest.

Amidst this bustle, A. Raja’s ‘manda vellam’ (jaggery) unit on Kallanai Main Road, roars with life. While three men can be seen grinding sugarcane juice in large machines, others can be seen filling a large tub of 150 padi (over 250 kg) with juice. The juice is then heated up in a large iron vessel overnight with periodic stirring, says Mr. Raja.

After the juice is reduced to hot, bubbling brown sugar, it cools down to form lumps. Women sit in groups, shaping this substance into round jaggery and later store it in a dark room.

Mr. Raja’s unit, consisting of 20 labourers, works tirelessly during season – between late December and March. But that is not the only reason. “While it is of course an integral part of making the sweet pongal during the festival, we are also producing large amounts for our clients in Kerala,” he says.

Mr. Raja says that they have had to double their usual production to 540 kg each day in 2019 and 2020, in order to cater to a growing jaggery obsession among foreigners. “While white sugar is largely preferred among Indians, foreigners who come for yoga retreats prefer jaggery as it has far fewer chemicals and is good for health. It tastes best in good evening tea,” he says.

The entrepreneur says that his unit, which began two generations ago, is one of the few surviving businesses in this belt. “Making manda vellam is an art. Until five years ago, there were around 10 businesses in this area alone, making it competitive. Now, there is only my unit. Sugarcane production has not been excellent in Madurai in recent times, making procurement cost high and leading to shutting down of units,” he says.

He adds that he has been able to sustain his business only because of this growing demand for jaggery outside Tamil Nadu.

“We get orders directly to our units too but prefer giving it to the commission shops as we receive a steady income each day. Although we would like to continue year-round production, we tend to shut down because labourers demand up to ₹700 each day, making it unaffordable,” he says.

He adds that though there has been a recent turn-around to organic food, corporates are taking over the production of jaggery too and adding additives to give it a muddy colour. “Look at our sugar. It looks greenish-brown and later becomes darker with time. It is not perfectly brown. Take a sniff, the lump is heady with the smell of sugarcane. To get the best quality product, people have to buy directly. The cost will be low and the quality will be great. We too will find a way to sustain. ‘Farm to home’ will get its real meaning,” he says.