A driver’s trials and tribulations

December 15, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Driver Murugesan with TNSTC bus at the Collectorate in Dindigul on Wednesday.

DINDIGUL

Murugesan, 50, of Azhagar Naickenpatti in Periakulam, Theni district, a driver, who drove a bus from Kumili to Dindigul diverted the vehicle to the Collectorate here to show its poor condition to the Collector on Wednesday.

As the Collector was not available at the office, he submitted a memorandum to the staff.

Later, he told reporters that he was driving a bus from Kumili to Dindigul. There was rain and rainwater dropped inside the bus. Windows could not be closed as the window panes were rusted and damaged. Some other commuters complained that the seats were rickety. Doors too were in a bad condition. The irritated commuters shouted at the crew for poor upkeep of the bus.

The driver said that he was irked over the abuse levelled against him by the public. He blamed some senior officials in the Lower Camp depot in Theni district for maintaining the vehicles in such a way and extracting work from him beyond the mandatory working hours. So, he drove the bus to the Collectorate to show its “condition” to the Collector for a remedy.

Rajasekar, secretary of a consumer forum in Dindigul district, said that maintenance of many TNSTC buses was far from satisfactory. The government should look into the issue and make all buses worthy of use on roads so that the crew and commuters could feel safe and secure.

When contacted, a senior TNSTC official said that there was no truth in the assertions of the driver. “We will investigate and initiate departmental action,” he added

