A drawing competition to promote scientific temper among school students

November 19, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MADURAI

More than 400 children participated with enthusiasm in the drawing competition conducted by ‘Baalar Poonga,’ a forum working to inculcate scientific temper among students through various avenues, at St. Britto Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Sunday.

The drawing competition was conducted for students of Class III to Class X from 10 schools. V. Ramesh, Coordinator, ‘Baalar Poonga,’ said that they would be picking about 100 students in total from the participants. “Their drawings will be evaluated by a team of artists and art teachers. Based on their evaluation of the drawings and considering the students’ interests, they would be selected for the weekly art classes which are to be conducted at a dedicated place for the next two years,” he said.

Though there are several other students’ organisations for teaching students many art forms, this forum particularly focuses on involving students in scientific analysis through which they could develop themselves, Mr. Ramesh said.

Scientific thinking is very important for students to get rid of superstitious beliefs and make them believe in the natural order, he added.

Moreover, the students would be taught painting, drawing, history, among others. “Finding the students’ talents at an early stage helps them choose their field of study for future,” he said.

“The most important aspect is that the classes are taken free of cost by volunteers - professors, teachers, artists - all interested in educating children,” he said.