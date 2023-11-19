HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

A drawing competition to promote scientific temper among school students

November 19, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - MADURAI 

The Hindu Bureau
Children take part in in a drawing competition in Madurai on Sunday.

Children take part in in a drawing competition in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

More than 400 children participated with enthusiasm in the drawing competition conducted by ‘Baalar Poonga,’ a forum working to inculcate scientific temper among students through various avenues, at St. Britto Higher Secondary School in Madurai on Sunday.  

The drawing competition was conducted for students of Class III to Class X from 10 schools.  V. Ramesh, Coordinator, ‘Baalar Poonga,’ said that they would be picking about 100 students in total from the participants. “Their drawings will be evaluated by a team of artists and art teachers. Based on their evaluation of the drawings and considering the students’ interests, they would be selected for the weekly art classes which are to be conducted at a dedicated place for the next two years,” he said. 

Though there are several other students’ organisations for teaching students many art forms, this forum particularly focuses on involving students in scientific analysis through which they could develop themselves, Mr. Ramesh said.

Scientific thinking is very important for students to get rid of superstitious beliefs and make them believe in the natural order, he added.  

Moreover, the students would be taught painting, drawing, history, among others. “Finding the students’ talents at an early stage helps them choose their field of study for future,” he said. 

“The most important aspect is that the classes are taken free of cost by volunteers - professors, teachers, artists - all interested in educating children,” he said.  

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.