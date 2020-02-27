A delightful and lively concert

27 February 2020 23:48 IST

Sanjana Rajesh of Upadhye School of Dance, Bengaluru, performed for the first part of Tamil Isai Vizha being held at Rajah Muthiah Mandram on the fourth day of the 45th anniversary series.

Sanjana Rajesh titled her performance as ‘Avardhana’, paying respects to the Brahma, the creator, Vishnu, the preserver, and Shiva, the destroyer. She began the programme with ‘Brahma sandhi kavutuvam’. She then went on to perform Pada Varnam ‘Paramashiva nanu paripalimpa’, by Panyam Seetharama Sharma, and Raga Dharmavathi. The Varnam had three sanchari, viz Nandanar Charitram, Kannappar Charitram and Sri Kalahasthi (episodes pertaining to Lord Shiva).

The Varnam did not only test the stamina of Sanjana but her training, skill, imaginative faculty to improvise and to successfully alternate between pure dance and abhinaya, all these came together, and it was a visual delight. She concluded the ‘Avardhana’ with an item on Lord Vishnu viz Venkatesa, and a fine Thillana.

Advertising

Advertising

The prime time was that of Embar Kannan, violinist and his disciple Rengapriya Shankaranarayanan, with Sumesh Narayanan on the mridangam. He started with Mallari in Pancharatnam (5 ragas) in Gambeeranattai.

His next song was ‘Tatvamariya taramaa’, on Lord Ganesa in Reeti Gowla by Paapanaasam Sivan, which set the pace of the concert.

His next selection, ‘Thaye Tripurasundari’ by Periyasamy Thooran in Raga ‘Suddhasaveri’, brought the Goddess of Thiruvanmiyur Marundeeswarar Temple, which is one of the 275 Paadal Petra Sthalams, to the memory of the audience. Kannan then went on to play ‘Arul seyya vendum’, by Koteeshwara Aiyyar in Ragam Rasikapriyaa, which was well applauded by the rasikas.

The main or rather a long song was ‘Devi Neeye Thunai’ on Goddess Meenakshi, by Papanasam Sivan in Raga Keeravani. It was played in its unique, meditative, calming character, bringing forth devotion and deep peace. This was followed by a brief Tani by Sumesh, who played the perfect foil.

Kannan also intermittently tried his voice to make the audience understand the instrumental music better. Other songs of the day included ‘Kanavendamo’ in ‘Sri Ranjani’ (Gopala Krishna Bharathi), ‘Adikondar’ in ‘Mayamalava Gowla’ (Muthu Thandavar), ‘Thamatham Thagathayya’ in ‘Mohana Kalyani’ (Lalgudi Gopala Iyer) and at the request of the audience ‘Chinnanjiru kiliye’ by Bharathiar. The concert was delightful and the duo were lively and the duration was used judiciously.