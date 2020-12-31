A dedicated ward for treating abandoned patients

A ward dedicated for providing treatment to abandoned patients was inaugurated at Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) here on Thursday.
J. Sangumani, Dean, T.K. Lily Grace, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Anna Nagar), and G.R. Sivakumar, Director, Idhayam Trust, a non-governmental organisation involved in rescue of abandoned elderly in the city, were present on the occasion.
Dr. Sangumani said that the ward would be named ‘Rehabilitation Ward’ and would have 20 beds to treat abandoned patients. He said that the hospital was regularly treating patients who were abandoned by their families. “Apart from this ward, separate beds will also be earmarked in some wards for treating abandoned patients,” he added.
Mr. Sivakumar said that the new ward would help in providing dedicated medical care to the abandoned patients.
The State Human Rights Commission had recently called for a report from the Director of Medical Education about an incident in which a migrant worker, who did not have a caretaker, was allegedly shunned by the health workers of the GRH. The SHRC had taken suo motu cognisance based on a media report.
