A day to remember police

Special CorrespondentTIRUNELVELI

Police Commemoration Day was observed in the southern districts on Wednesday in memory of police personnel who sacrificed their lives while discharging their duty.

Between September 1, 2019 and August 31, 2020, the nation has lost 271 police personnel, including Special Sub-Inspector of Police Y. Wilson and police constable P. Subramanian who was brutally murdered by an anti-social element Duraimuthu using a country bomb.

In the commemoration day parade held at Armed Reserve Police ground in Palayamkottai, Commissioner of Police Deepak M. Damor; Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli range, Praveen Kumar Abinapu; Superintendent of Police N. Manivanan; Superintendent of Police of Tenkasi Suguna Singh; Deputy Commissioners S. Saravanan and Magesh Kumar, and other senior police officers placed wreath on the memorial column as a mark of respect even as the policemen fired 72 rounds in the air.

Thoothukudi

In Thoothukdui, Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar, and the senior police officials paid their respects to the slain policemen.

Led by Superintendent of Police, Kanniyakumari, V. Badri Narayanan, the police officers paid floral tributes to policemen who laid down their lives while on duty.