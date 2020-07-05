A day that saw total compliance of lockdown norms

Most of the arterial roads and streets in Madurai wore a deserted look on Sunday as residents stayed indoors in compliance with the complete lockdown.

Except for a few two-wheelers, the roads were completely free of vehicles. All shops, vegetable markets and even petrol pumps remained closed. “Usually, huge crowds throng the vegetable markets every day and meat markets during weekends. The complete lockdown helped in preventing crowding at least for a day,” said the president of Central Market Wholesale Vegetable Vendors’ Association P.S. Murugan.

A corporation health official said it was only on Sunday that residents completely followed the lockdown norms. “If people extend their cooperation for the next one week by avoiding crowding at public places, COVID-19 spread can be contained to an extent,” he said.

City Health Officer P. Kumaraguruparan said the total lockdown helped health workers of fever camps to trace cases in a better manner. It also helped in intensive disinfection at the residences of COVID-19 positive patients.

The week ahead

With the further extension of complete lockdown in Corporation limits, Paravai town panchayat, and village panchayats in Madurai East, Madurai West and Tirupparankundram blocks till July 12, only essential services are allowed to function in these places.

A government order, issued on Saturday, said the complete lockdown enforced in these areas from June 24 helped in controlling the COVID-19 outbreak to an extent, prompting to extend the complete lockdown by a week.

Hospitals, medical labs, pharmacies, ambulance and medical-allied activities will be allowed.

Vegetable shops, grocery shops and petrol pumps will operate with strict enforcement of personal distancing norms from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. People intending to buy essential commodities shall avoid travelling by vehicles and purchase from shops located within 1.5 km from their residences.

Autorickshaws, taxis and private vehicles will be allowed only for medical emergencies. However, prepaid auto, taxi and private vehicles will be allowed to ferry passengers from railway stations and airports, if they have an e-pass.

Residents can collect takeaways from restaurants between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m. Customers can place orders over phone, but delivery persons must possess identity cards issued by their organisations. Tea shops are not permitted to function.

Daily movement of workers from the areas where the complete lockdown is enforced is not allowed. Industries can accommodate workers within the premises for the seven days.

Ration shops will function from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. State and Central government departments will function with a maximum of 33% of the staff.

Curfew orders which prevailed before June 24 in Corporation limits and other areas shall remain in force from July 13 to July 31.