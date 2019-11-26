A day out for government school students to explore Ramanathapuram

Excited students from government schools across Madurai district clamoured onto three large buses, waiting to explore famous tourist destinations in Ramanathapuram and nearby areas, as part of an initiative by the Tourism Department, on Tuesday.

The group of 150 students will be visiting Ariyaman Beach, the Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute, Vivekananda Memorial house and the Abdul Kalam Memorial over the course of the day, said District Tourism Officer P. Balamurugan. They will be accompanied by 15 teachers and three guides as well, he said.

“Three students from schools across Madurai, Tirumangalam, Usilampatti and Melur educational districts from classes 6 to 8, have been chosen. All expenses will be borne by the Tourism Department and students will take part in an engaging and educational tour,” he said.

The initiative, which aims at creating awareness about tourism among students, will enable students from low socio-economic backgrounds to travel with their peers while also facilitating learning. “Although students have gone on similar such trips in 2017 and 2018 within Madurai district, this is the first time they will be travelling outside," he added.

District Collector T. G. Vinay, who flagged off the buses from Tamil Nadu Hotel on Alagar Koil Road, said that this exercise will help students learn about their surroundings in a practical manner.

R. Sindhuja, a Class 8 student from Government High School, Kachakatti, said that she is already enjoying the trip and cannot wait to see the sites. “The department has given us bags and caps. The breakfast at the hotel was great too. Everyone is singing and dancing. This is going to be good fun,” she said.

S. Janaki Chandra, a teacher from Muduvarpatti Government Higher Secondary school in Alanganallur block, said that students from government schools usually do not get to travel extensively as they belong to low-income groups. “An initiative like this which gives space for learning and combines the joy of travelling is certainly well received. Our students also get to interact with students from nearby schools. This helps them relax, gives them time away from heavy academics, and makes learning fun,” she said.