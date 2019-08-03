A day of fun with a purpose

It was a colourful and gala experience for children of different age groups with a wide range of activities lined up for them at Madurai Children’s Literary Festival held at American College on Saturday.

The first day of the two-day event attracted a large number of parents, teachers and children. There were interesting sessions of story telling, book reading, games, art competitions and quiz programmes. Writers, storytellers, theatre artistes, painters and educationalists working with children’s literature, from across the country, conducted the sessions.

A quiz on Mahabharata was conducted by Reena Puri of Amar Chitra Katha, in which children enthusiastically answered questions from Indian mythology and the epic. Another colourful show was the leather puppetry show presented by Muthulakshmana Rao from Dindigul. The animated movements of the puppets and the play of light and shadow on the screen engaged the children and adults alike.

Pon Harichandran from Madurai shared folk tales. His stories, inspired by the people, landscape and lifestyle of Keezhakuyilkudi, a village near Madurai, took listeners to a different world. “My stories are about the land we live in and the people of this land - the everyday stories of a village, its birds, the temples, the deities and the amusing people and their sense of humour. Today’s children have lost touch with the rural world in the fast urbanising environment. It’s important to make them feel connected to the land and it is possible only through stories,” he said.

SEED, an NGO for underprivileged children, staged a play.

K. Preethy, director of the festival, said: “Children have become estranged from the concept of telling or listening to stories. With no grandparents and working parents in nuclear families, there’s a need for storytellers. Stories will spark the creativity of children, apart from saving them from becoming addicted to online gaming, social media, TV andr mobile phones. This event has been conceived with the objective of making creative upbringing a part of modern parenting.”

On Sunday, more interesting programmes have been lined up.