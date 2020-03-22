A day for thorough cleaning

Madurai Corporation intensified the cleaning and spraying of disinfectants at bus stands and railway stations in Madurai on Sunday, when the whole city stayed indoors in compliance with the Janata Curfew announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Separate teams of conservancy and malaria workers undertook cleaning at MGR Bus Stand, Arapalayam Bus Stand and outside Madurai railway junction as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

A Corporation health official said that the public spaces were washed thoroughly with jet rodding machines, following which malaria workers sprayed disinfectants, covering every nook and cranny.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said that while cleaning work was undertaken every day, it was intensified on Sunday as there was less movement of people on streets. “A large number of people visit these places every day and they also include those who travel from various places across the State. So it is important to disinfect these places to prevent community transmission of COVID-19,” he said.

P. Murugan, a worker who was spraying disinfectant at Arapalayam bus stand, said they took up the work amid the COVID-19 scare among residents. “Though we were worried a bit about our health, it is our duty to keep the city clean and help in preventing the spread of COVID-19,” he said.