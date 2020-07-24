A couple pitches in brewing kabasura kudineer

A couple from TVS Nagar have been helping Madurai Corporation by preparing 2,000 litres of kabasura kudineer concoction everyday for the past 70 days.
While the Corporation supplies kabasura kudineer powder, water and gas cylinders, the couple- R. Kannan and Geeta Kannan, help in preparation of the concoction- a Siddha drug to boost immunity.
Mr. Kannan said that they read about the Corporation’s request for volunteers for the preparation of the kabasura kudineer concoction and hence approached the civic body.
He said that they begin work by 3.30 a.m. to 4 a.m. everyday and it continues upto 11 a.m. “During the preparation of the kabasura kudineer, it is important to constantly keep stirring the concoction when it is boiling,” said Ms. Geeta Kannan.
The Corporation officials then collect the prepared concoction from the couple for distribution in Zone 3 and Zone 4. “We distribute it in areas where COVID-19 positive cases are recorded and in densely-populated areas,” said a Corporation health official.
Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan hailed the couple’s efforts and said that more volunteers must come forward to help the civic body. He also said that currently the Red Cross Society was volunteering in distribution of medical kits to the residents.
