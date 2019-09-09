This Madurai road overbridge is a colossal waste that smacks of faulty design

Nine years have passed since a much longed for project started for constructing a road overbridge that leaps over a manned railway gate at Palanganatham to connect TVS Nagar in the east with Madakulam on the west side. NABARD and Rural Roads wing of State Highways Department have spent ₹33 crore for this incomplete structure.

The entire investment remains a dead expenditure since the bridge does not serve its purpose and never will, in its present form. Light motor vehicles and heavy vehicles cannot use it as the service roads are not wide enough to take a turn under the bridge, more so on Palanganatham side.

The project was proposed to do away with the manned level crossing. “That was the only purpose it has served. But the intended objective of ensuring free flow of traffic from the thickly-populated areas on both sides of the railway track stands defeated,” said general secretary of Madurai Consumer Protection Center G. Muniasamy.

Highways officials maintain that work on constructing a second arm towards Jaihindpuram was dropped midway owing to legal issues in land acquisition. “Though the bridge is formally thrown open, people have started using it,” a Highways official says.

With the construction work of Jaihindpuram arm left midway, the Highways officials constructed a temporary parapet to regulate vehicles on the topmost portion of the bridge. “It is an arrangement to prevent road users inadvertently getting into the incomplete portion of the bridge. However, this arrangement is as much faulty as the very design of the bridge itself,” said former Chief Engineer of Highways A.K. Rajaduraivelpandian

For, at least five persons, all two-wheeler riders, have fallen down all the way from the top of the bridge to the ground, after hitting the parapet, says Mr. Muniasamy. “Since the traffic is thin on the bridge, two-wheeler riders tend to ride very fast on the bridge. The acute curve on the top of the bridge makes riders lose their balance when coming at such a speed and hit the parapet,” says the retired engineer.

One of the deceased was a newly married man, says K. Hakkim, a Right to Information activist. The highways is erecting hand railings using steel pipes over the parapet to prevent riders from falling down. “Nowhere will you see a speed-breaker on a bridge. But, here it is. The Highways department has made a novel attempt,” says Mr. Hakkim pointing to a newly-laid speed breaker near the railway portion of the bridge.

Mr. Rajaduraivelpandian wants the experts of Highways Research Station in Chennai to study the fault in the bridge that causes frequent fatal accidents. Though he suggests a median on the bridge to guide vehicles on their respective lanes, he says only the Highways Research Station should take the final call.

Solution is there

The Consumer Protection Center suggests a major change in the bridge design to make the ₹33-crore investment useful. “We do not think that the Jaihindpuram arm, even if completed, is going to provide a major relief. Instead, the fund allocated for land acquisition for the Jaihindpuram arm could be used to make a major change in the design of the bridge to make it fully functional,” says Mr. Rajaduraivelpandian.

The Highways Department should think of laying a bridge parallel to the railway line on the Tirupparankundram Road so that vehicles can climb up and down from the bridge. This move will at least make the bridge useful to some extent, he adds.