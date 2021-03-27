A close finish on the cards here

A constituency at the cusp of change

A constituency, popularly known as Chettinad town and famous for its heritage style bungalows, ancient temples and dishes is now grappling with an issue that has thrown haywire the daily lives of the people here.

A scheme to lay underground drainage facility in Karaikudi Municipal limits was welcomed by the tax paying citizens about five years ago. However, the undue delay has irked the residents so much that a majority of them are fed up with the authorities and elected representatives.

A number of voters in the constituency, with whom The Hindu spoke, expressed their concern. They pointed out that the UGD works should have been completed two years ago. Lack of accountability and official lethargy coupled with problems from contractors had dragged the works.

The heavy rainfall in December and January 2020 too had its share in the delay. “It is a classic example of how a project should not be drawn up,” the residents summed up and wished the works would get over at the earliest.

The UGD project taken up in Karaikudi Municipality should have actually worked in favour of the ruling party. However, delay and the hardships faced by the residents due to digging of roads appear to be giving an edge to the opponents in this election.

The constituency is home to numerous philanthropists. Leading among them is the late Alagappa Chettiar, who had donated huge resources from his family for the development and welfare of the people of Karaikudi. The Alagappa University stands tall in the town. Likewise, a number of schools and polytechnics too have children studying from in and around Karaikudi and Devakottai and other towns.

However, academicians say that though there is a state-of-the-art varsity, they don't have a government engineering college. Similarly, a law college has also been a long pending demand. The elected representatives even assured in the past to establish an IT Park on the lines of Chennai and Coimbatore cities, but nothing has taken shape.

Congress vs BJP

For over a month, senior Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP P, Chidambaram, a heavy weight in the town, has been touring the constituency by presiding over booth-level workers meetings and has openly challenged to defeat the BJP’s entry in Tamil Nadu.

“I will not allow BJP candidates to win even one seat in TN,” he said and compared the party to a poisonous plant.

He has urged the Congress workers to begin door-to-door campaigning and bring votes in favour of Mangudi, the Congress candidate.

However, senior BJP leader H. Raja, who was elected from Karaikudi Assembly constituency exactly two decades ago, is sure to make it to the Assembly this time with a comfortable margin. Considered as a prominent person in the party, who has access to people in New Delhi, the party functionaries say that Mr Raja, if elected, would bring in more Central projects directly through which the people here would benefit in a big way.

A resident of Karaikudi, Mr Raja, is familiar with the people and the issues. He says that the Congress, which was elected from here multiple times in the past, had done nothing tangible for the constituency. Even with the presence of Mr Chidambaram, Karaikudi has seen no big development, which should have come in with ease.

The BJP is banking on the popularity of Narendra Modi and relying on the AIADMK workers at the ground level. Active support from AIADMK district secretary Senthilnathan is expected to help the BJP functionaries at the booth and union levels.

Though, the infighting in Congress has settled for the time being, Mr. Mangudi, who has been the Sankarapuram panchayat president for over a decade, is relying on the former Union Finance Minister Mr. Chidambaram's goodwill and popularity here rather than the support from the DMK.

Apart from the two national parties, the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) has fielded Durai Manikam, Makkal Neethi Maiam (MNM) has Rajkumar and AMMK has Therbogi Pandi, the district secretary in the race. While the NTK and MNM candidates are known for their active roles in social issues, Mr Pandi of the AMMK, had polled 1.22 lakh votes in the Lok Sabha polls here and among them he got the maximum votes from Karaikudi Assembly then. Hence, the three political party candidates are determined to play spoilsport effectively to the front runners.

With the high voltage campaign of the regional party leaders completed, the candidates are moving from one end of the constituency to the other meeting voters and community leaders.

While DMK president M. K. Stalin attacked the AIADMK for having done nothing, the tour of CM Edappadi Palaniswami has come as a fillip to the grassroot workers as he repeatedly mentioned that the State was free from law and order issues. The CM’s promise to upgrade Karaikudi as corporation and to complete the UGD works has brightened the prospects of the BJP.

A change in the constituency looks imminent, according to political analysts, but strongman Mr Chidambaram is said to be very much determined to take home the cake.