January 31, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute is celebrating its 77th Foundation Day on February 2.

According to a press release from K. Vinod, Principal Scientist and Head, Mandapam Regional Centre, the institute has planned free entry for students and general public to visit the hatchery, aquarium and museum facilities at the Centre. Students can benefit by visiting the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute throughout the day on that date, the release added.