A bumpy and perilous ride on Ambedkar Road

One side of the road remains without metalled surface, inconveniences road users

After Ambedkar Road near Periyar statue was dug up for constructing a ramp for elevated corridor on New Natham Road, traffic on a small but important stretch of this arterial road has slowed down.

With the simultaneous relaxation of lockdown norms and an active monsoon, motorists and bike riders find it difficult to cross the stretch between Periyar statue and the northern entrance of Corporation’s Anna Maligai building. While vehicles coming from Mattuthavani side ply on a portion of the existing black-topped road, those proceeding on the opposite lane face the inconvenience.

With no metal surface on the dug-up portion of the road that serves a huge volume of traffic between Goripalayam and Mattuthavani, road users struggle to cross this stretch.

The ride for two-wheeler riders becomes worse and dangerous when the road goes under water after a rain.

The ramp for the elevated bridge provides landing for vehicles coming from Iyer Bungalow side and proceeding towards Mattuthavani. National Highways Authority of India has acquired a huge portion of Corporation land for facilitating road on both sides of the ramp of the bridge.

The pavement along Ambedkar Road was consequently removed and while one portion has been dug up, another portion has been cleared of trees and the pavement. “We did plan to lay bitumen for providing a smooth surface for riders on the dug-up portion, but the sudden spell of rain has spoilt our work,” said an official.

With increased movement of vehicles, including heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses, the bitumen-less surface has become loose and developed potholes.

The difference in height of the road on the bitumen surface and mud surface is around half-a-foot to more than one foot that could lead to accidents, complain autorickshaw drivers. The residents want the authorities to act swiftly to prevent accidents on this important road.