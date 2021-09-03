A bull receives an artificial leg

‘We will be monitoring the movements and progress’

A three-legged bull received an artificial leg at the Government Veterinary Polyclinic, enabling the animal to walk on all fours now.

The team of four veterinary doctors, led by K. Vairavasamy, is elated as this is the first time the procedure has been performed on a big animal. “It is now able to walk slowly but will take at least four weeks to get adjusted to the artificial leg. We will be monitoring the movements and progress,” said Dr.Vairavasamy, who in the past has fixed artificial limbs for injured dogs.

The case of the bull came to light last month when a resident sent photos of the animal roaming around in Surya Nagar to Collector S Aneesh Sekhar. On his instructions, the Joint Director (Animal Husbandry), A. Ravichandran, swung into action. Staff from the polyclinic went to the site and with the help of animal rescuer Mayur Hassija spotted the bull.

“But it started attacking them and the team had to return,” Vairavasamy told The Hindu. After missing for three days, the bull was found again, weak and lying on the ground. Surya Nagar Resident Association members fed the animal and took care of it till the ambulance from the vet hospital arrived.

The bull was put on five days of antibiotics, intravenous fluids and proper nutrition to gain strength, as Mr. Vairavasamy began researching on prosthetics on bulls knowing that designing for heavy animals is difficult.

His search led him to Jaipur-based veterinarian Tapesh Mathur who has designed prosthetics for 90 animals. Once a sponsor was identified, the measurements for the leg were sent. But the team had to wait for over a fortnight for the prosthetic to arrive. During that period, Deepak Nethran R volunteered to keep the animal in his farm at Chhatrapathi, where the bull is recuperating now after the limb placement was successfully done on Thursday.

Mr. Vairavasamy was assisted by Arivalagan, Muthu Raman and Vijay Kumar in the pre-operative planning and the 45-minute procedure. The three-year-old Sindhi graded bull has been named Pirate.