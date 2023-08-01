A broad road after eviction drive

August 01, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - MADURAI

After the eviction drive, the road on the south embankment of the Vaigai has become broader.

According to Corporation officials, eviction notices were issued to people who had encroached public space in one form or the other. Justifying their actions, some of them had approached courts seeking relief. However, after the cases were dismissed in favour of the Corporation, the authorities have decided to remove encroachments

On Tuesday, corporation officials, with police protection, conducted an eviction drive along the south bank of Vaigai river comprising zone 4 of the Corporation. The officials seized goods from many old furniture shops which had occupied the public spaces.

After the drive, the engineering section, widened the space by felling a few trees and levelling the surface with a metalled road in wards 43 and 49.

Corporation Commissioner K. J. Praveen Kumar has appealed to the public not to encroach public spaces and the encroachers should vacate the space on their own volition.

In a recent council meeting, Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth had assured to the councillors that the Corporation would not be partial and conduct eviction drive in a transparent manner so that the public and motorists would derive the benefits.