A black sheep in Police Dept. trapped with ganja

A small but firm attempt to trace the source of ganja from peddlers led to the arrest of a police head constable attached to the Narcotics Intelligence Bureau – Criminal Investigation Department in the city.

The Madurai City Police had found a man smoking ganja and grilled him, and it led to the arrest of the small-time peddler, Subburaj. When the police further interrogated him, Subbaraj said he used to get the contraband from one Balamurugan.

With Subburaj unable to give any further details about the supplier, except that he had phone contact with him, the police laid a trap for him by asking Subburaj to place an order for two kg of ganja with the supplier over phone.

When the man handed over the narcotics substance and took money from Subburaj, the waiting police team pounced on him.

During the inquiry, the police, to their shock, found that the trapped man was a head constable with the very special unit formed to curb narcotics drugs and psychotropic substances, the NIB-CID, in Madurai.

The head constable was looking after the court cases of the NIB-CID, the police said.

“Even in cases where the city police seize one or two packets of ganja, we do not stop with merely registering a case and remanding the accused. Instead, we have been making serious attempts to find out the source of ganja in a bid to cut off the supply chain,” Commissioner of Police J. Loganathan said.

In some of the previous cases, the police had even picked up most wanted drug peddlers from the Naxal-infested areas on Odissa-Andhra Pradesh borders.

The Commissioner said Balamurugan had reportedly said he used to source ganja from someone. “However, we could not get the full details about the source. He has been sent to remand under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. We would further interrogate him after taking him into our custody and want to get to the bottom of the supply chain,” he said.

