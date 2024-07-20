A biodiversity park that remains unopened in Sirumalai

For the many tourists going up to Sirumalai, which now has numerous resorts, a visit to the bio-diversity park in the hills has always been a lure. But sadly, the impressive gates remain locked and have lost their sheen. In front of the massive entrance, scrawny flea-ridden dogs bask in the noon sun and through the gates the beautifully laid landscape can be seen turning into an unkempt garden.

ADVERTISEMENT

To promote ecotourism, in 2019, the then government had announced a biodiversity park at Sirumalai. The site shortlisted was the Agasthiyapuram Beat of Sirumalai West Block-II in the hill range.

An amount of ₹5 crore was earmarked for the project and it was proposed to be completed in three years. The first phase of the project began in 2019-2020 at a cost of ₹2.43 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

A survey conducted during that period had pointed out that Sirumalai was home to 536 species of trees and 895 kinds of herbs. The biodiversity park apart from improving tourism prospects of Sirumalai was also seen as an endeavour to protect the rare varieties of trees, plants and shrubs endemic to the region. In order to do so, there were plans to set up an arboretum with a herbal garden and a butterfly park.

The then forest officials had exuded confidence that the bio-diversity park would increase the number of tourists and also promote eco-tourism in the area.

According to activist Arun Shankar, the bio-diversity park was a welcome step. The government’s plan to have an arboretum that would consist of over 100 varieties of trees with botanical names, which would help the visitors learn about nature in a scientific way, was seen by many as a constructive way to preserve the fragile ecosystem.

ADVERTISEMENT

But unfortunately the park never opened its gates. Mr. Shankar says that though most of the work inside has been done, the contractor who had been awarded the contract had done a very substandard work and as a result even before the works got completed issues of maintenance had risen. This and the lethargic attitude of the officials concerned has kept the park in an inoperative state.

District Forest Officer P. M. Rajkumar says that recently a proposal has been sent to the government for finishing some of the remaining works within the park, especially creating of meadows and laying of paver blocks on the pathway within the park for the visitors. The DFO also added that there was an imperative need for more field staff to man the park. A proposal for more number of watchers with a minimum requirement of 10 personnel has also been sent to the government, he adds.

Mr. Rajkumar says that more staff are needed to protect the rare varieties of orchids and plants that are on display.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Shankar says that when the park has been built to promote eco-tourism, then the government should think of hiring the local people who can be made the major stakeholders of the project.

“Tribals should be recruited not just for maintaining the park but also with an eye to promote local businesses like starting a coffee shop within the park. This can be a successful and sustainable model as the number of tourists to Sirumalai is on the rise,” he said.

If the local residents are involved in the project there is the necessary impetus for them to protect the fragile ecosystem, he adds.

Murugan, a local resident who runs a small tea stall in Sirumalai, says that only if the park opens will more tourists come and this will help people like him.

More delay in opening the park will only lead to corrosion of the infrastructure and waste of few crores of rupees, say activists.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.