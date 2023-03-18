A big fish falls in police net with huge ganja, many luxury cars

March 18, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Madurai

After a huge haul of 950 kg of ganja in February, the Madurai Police made another major seizure of 160 kg in quick successions on March 11 and 13.

“Our men were keeping a watch on Parameswaran, a drug peddler for at least eight months and following him through intelligence inputs,” said Commissioner of Police, K.S. Narenthiran Nayar.

Stating that Parameswaran, who had house in Madurai City, was operating from Dindigul and Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Narenthiran said as many as seven luxury cars, were seized from him.

Police initially trapped Karthik with 43 kg of ganja which led to the arrest of Parameswaran by a team led by Tallakulam Asssistant Commissioner, Jaganathan and Tiruppalai Inspector of Police, R. Esther.

Using of high-end cars and with stickers of advocate and press on those vehicles kept them away from the police radar initially, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, B.K. Arvind.

However, when police started to track him, he got wind of Madurai Police getting closer to him, so he shifted his base away from Madurai.

The police said that Parameswaran started his criminal activities with vehicle theft in other states and slowly turned towards ganja. The accused has reportedly confessed that he would make as much as ₹5 lakh in every transaction of the narcotic substances from Andhra Pradesh that was smuggled to Thoothukudi or Ramanathapuram.

“He used to make most of the communication through social media, making it difficult for the police to track his movements. However, the police infiltrated into his gang and got him,” the Commissioner said.

The cars he had used were bought by him, but name was not transferred which ensured that he could remain elusive from the clutches of the police even if the vehicles are caught.

He was caught with 15 mobile phones that were used for communicating with his network.

The police said that as his wife was an advocate, it emboldened him to peddle ganja using the luxury cars.

Even as the probe into Parameswaran’s network is under way, Madurai City Police is also on the lookout for a kingpin in the February seizure of 1,000 kg, the Commissioner said.