A better burns ward in Sivakasi, need of the hour

A constant complaint has been that critically injured workers die on the way while being taken from here to Government Rajaji Hospital or private hospitals in distant Madurai.

The State government finally brought in a Centre of Excellence for Burns Ward on Sivakasi GH premises in 2015 after 40 lives were lost in Muthalipatti fire accident in 2012.

“Even now, many injured workers are admitted to private hospitals in and around Sivakasi,” said Mr. Arjunan, district secretary, Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Though a building with air-conditioned facilities like operation theatre and post-operative ward were provided, the post of plastic surgeon that was sanctioned then has remained vacant for long.

“After the plastic surgeon got transferred, the post has remained vacant. However, when one post was sanctioned for Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital [under construction], I immediately posted him in Sivakasi, where there is a need,” said Virudhunagar district Joint Director (Medical Services) R. Manoharan.

After the specialist doctor arrived, 18 patients with burn injuries have been successfully operated upon since January, said Sivakasi GH Chief Medical Officer Ayyanar. “A female patient who sustained 60% burns was one of the beneficiaries.”

Dr. Manoharan said efforts were being made to provide a skin bank at the Centre for Excellence to provide timely treatment for the injured.

“Skin grafted from cadavers can be temporarily used for patients having superficial burn injuries even up to 60%. It will help expeditious healing,” a doctor said.

While basic medical instruments for skin grafting were available, the hospital could be better placed if it got advanced instruments for grafting.

Similarly, the lack of CT scan facility is forcing doctors to refer patients with fracture or head injuries to GRH Madurai.

“Since these [fire accidents] are legal cases, we have to ensure proper diagnosis. Without CT scan, we cannot treat compounded fractures and head injuries,” a doctor said.

A permanent plastic surgeon will be of great support in treating firework accident victims who suffer contraction of skin due to burns.

Congress MP B. Manickam Tagore says the State government should act fast to fulfill the crucial needs of one of the biggest industries of the south.