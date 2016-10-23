A group of youths from Muslim Middle Street blocked loading of crackers from a lorry shed near Pavadi Thoppu ground at Sivakasi on Friday. The youths, led by Tamil Nadu Thoweed Jamaat functionary Zinda Sha, protested against stocking of crackers close to a residential area. The police said the lorry was taken to the police station following the protest. Virudhunagar Collector A. Sivagnanam said people can lodge complaints against cracker godowns, shops and illegal stocking of fireworks in unsafe condition over toll-free number ‘1077.’ — Staff Reporter
Youths prevent cracker loading
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.Support Quality Journalism
Next Story
Please Email the Editor