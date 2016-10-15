Madurai

Youth held for vicious post on Facebook

Puliyangudi police have arrested a youth for allegedly posting vicious messages on Facebook to trigger a clash between different communities.

Objectionable messages

In a statement, Superintendent of Police V. Vikraman said P. Selvakumar (25) of Thalaivankottai under Puliyangudi police station limits had posted objectionable messages on Facebook with an aim to create animosity and inciting violence between different communities.

When the police came to know of it, a case was registered against Selvakumar. He was arrested later.

After confiscating a compact disc and a pen drive containing objectionable messages from his possession, the police remanded him in judicial custody.

Mr. Vikraman said anyone spreading malicious messages with the intention of creating social unrest would be arrested under stringent provisions of law.

