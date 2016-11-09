Youth hacked to death

M. Alwar Raja (27) of Jaihindpuram was hacked to death in Villapuram on Monday over a previous enmity.

The police said that Raja had assaulted a mason Sankar in 2009 when he consumed liquor in front of his house. Sankar’s son, Karthik, Satheesh, and Ajith had nurtured an enmity with Raja.

In the meantime, Ajiskhan (29) had invited Raja to a liquor party in a TASMAC shop to celebrate the birth of his son, on Monday evening. When Raja did not return for long, Prakash, younger brother of Raja, had gone in search of him at the liquor shop.

He found that an armed gang that got down from an autorickshaw started assaulting Raja and his friend Manimaran, while Ajiskhan fled on a two-wheeler.

While Manimaran sustained cut injuries, Raja bore multiple injuries. He was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital, where he was declared dead. The Avaniyapuram police are investigating.