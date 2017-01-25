Work on check-dam across Kallagam over

ARIYALUR: Work on the construction of a check-dam near Kallagam on the border of Tiruchi and Ariyalur districts has been completed. Though the monsoon has failed, the check-dam has been capable of storing even the meagre water realised during the short spell due to Vardah cyclone.

The water would be stored not only during floods but also during sudden downpour or incessant rain.

The work forms part of 14 check-dams at an estimate of a little over ₹20 crore with funds from the Public Works Department and the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s Rural Infrastructure Development Fund.

Official sources said that the check-dams had been designed across the Uppar Vari at K. Periyapatty of Manapparai taluk; Ponnaniyar in Manapparai taluk; Ayyar at Thandalaiputhur of Musiri taluk; Kattaru at Kumbakudi of Tiruverumbur taluk and Panguni Vaikkal at Sirumarudhur in Lalgudi taluk, Kothamangalam Vari at Alundur in Srirangam taluk; Nandiyar in Vandalai – Gudalur of Lalgudi taluk; Maanodai at Melarasoor of Lalgudi taluk; Uppar at Devimangalam of Manachanallur taluk; Shanmughanadhi at Thirupattur of Manachanallur taluk; Vellar at Vembanur of Marungapuri taluk; Kannuthu Odai at Kumaravadi of Manapparai taluk; Mamundiyar at Samudram of Manapparai taluk; Koraiyur at Karuppur in Manapparai taluk.

The dams would essentially serve as an artificial recharge structure preventing water from going waste during sudden downpour. It would hold water thereby augmenting groundwater table and providing water for livestock and villagers, according to NABARD sources.