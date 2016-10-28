Madurai

Women-only bus service launched

An omni bus operator, Parveen Travels, here has launched an exclusive bus service, ‘She,’for women travelling alone.

Starting the first service from Chennai to Madurai on October 27, the operator has already received overwhelming response from women passengers. “The inaugural service is running full,” said R. Anandh, who is in charge of the operations at Mattuthavani bus stand here and added that from Madurai to Chennai, the exclusive bus will ply on the night of October 30. Depending on the response, the operator plans to make it a regular service. For ticket booking, passengers can call 97899 83486.

