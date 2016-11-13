Will strive to bring back jallikattu, says Vijayakant

Urging the voters of Tirupparankundram Assembly constituency to vote for Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam candidate T. Thanapandian in the upcoming by-election, party president Vijayakant said that his party would strive hard to revoke the ban on jallikattu .
“I don’t give false assurances like the DMK and AIADMK. I will do everything possible, including taking the protests to Delhi, to conduct jallikattu in the coming year , ” he said while addressing a campaign meeting here on Saturday.
Criticising the leader of Opposition of Tamil Nadu Assembly and DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin for his promise to bring back jallikattu, Mr. Vijayakant said that Mr. Stalin had no locus standi to talk about jallikattu as the ban was imposed when DMK was in power in the State.
Reacting to recent discussions in the media about DMDK’s association with the People’s Welfare Front, he said that his party only had a seat-sharing arrangement with the PWF during the assembly election last May and hence the question of moving away from the alliance in the first place.
Referring to the hospitalisation of Chief Minister Jayalalithaa, he said that he prayed for her speedy recovery and take charge of the State’s affairs.
