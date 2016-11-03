Why Kalingapatti liquor shop cannot be shifted, asks HC

The Madras High Court Bench here on Wednesday posted for orders to Thursday a public interest litigation petition filed by Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Vaiko’s younger brother V. Ravichandran seeking a direction to the Home Secretary and the Tirunelveli Collector to close down a State-run liquor shop established at their native village Kalingapatti.

A Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran directed Government Advocate Aayiram K. Selvakumar to obtain instructions from the Tirunelveli Collector as to why the liquor shop could not be shifted as it had been under lock and key since August last when the villagers demanded its closure.

Earlier, the Government Advocate submitted in the court that the liquor shop was in existence since 2013 and the petitioner and his brother began protesting against the shop only due to political motives. However, the petitioner’s counsel, countered the allegations and stated that the shop was causing nuisance to the local residents.

He pointed out that the petitioner was also the president of Kalingapatti panchayat and he was concerned over the residents of his village, mostly daily wage labourers living below the poverty line, getting addicted to liquor. It was stated that the local body too had passed a resolution in 2012 objecting to the establishment of the liquor shop by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation.

“The first PIL petition filed by the same petitioner was disposed of by this court with a direction to the Collector to consider his plea for shifting the shop. However, the Collector considered the representation and rejected the plea necessitating the present petition. The shop remains closed ever since the villagers protested last year,” the petitioner’s counsel said.