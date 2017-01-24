Vijayakant visits Ramnad

Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) leader Vijayakant, as part of his State-wide tour, made a brief visit to the district here on Monday.

Though local leaders said he had arrived to interact with party office-bearers and assess to strengthen the party at the grass-root level, he spent about 30 minutes at a marriage hall and left after posing for photographs with leaders and volunteers.

Sporting dark glasses, Mr. Vijayakant was seated in a chair in the middle as party volunteers who came from some parts of the district took photographs with him. Party headquarters secretary B. Parthasarathy was in command and did not allow print and electronic media to interact with Mr Vijayakant.

The reporters wanted to seek Vijayakanth’s reaction to students’ protest turning violent in the State. The photo journalists and cameramen of the electronic media were allowed only to take pictures.

While walking out, Mr Vijayakant asked who are they, seeing the waiting media persons and when his personal assistant said that they were from the Press, he was heard telling, ‘ask them to take stills and leave”. Later he boarded the car and left for Virudhunagar.