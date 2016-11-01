Vigilance awareness week begins at NTPL

The vigilance awareness week programme commenced at NLC Tamil Nadu Power Limited (NTPL) here on Monday.

The theme for this year is “Public Participation in Promoting Integrity and Eradicating Corruption”. R. Ramakrishnan, Chief Vigilance Officer, V.O.Chidambaranar Port Trust, chief guest inaugurated the programme. During his address, he talked about how corruption was hindering foreign investments in the country.

He also reiterated that while discharging duties, care should be exercised to follow rules and regulations.

Further, he suggested that transparency could be achieved by using e-mode, hosting tender informations and RTI related matters on websites and payment of contractor bills through e-payment within short time.

A.R.Neelakanta Pillai, Chief Executive Officer, NTPL presided over the programme. As an outreach initiative, NTPL would organise various programmes such as guest lectures, elocution and essay writing on the above theme for employees of NTPL and on topics of moral values, ethics and good governance practices for students of various educational institutions in Thoothukudi and Madurai with an objective to create awareness in young minds, sources said. Earlier, A. Perumalsamy, Deputy General Manager, Human Resources, welcomed the gathering. C. Suresh, Deputy General Manager, Vigilance, V.N. Babu, Chief Finance Officer and M. Prabhagar, General Manager, Operations and Maintenance attended. R.S. Pandian, Additional Chief Manager, HR, proposed a vote of thanks.

