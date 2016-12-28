VOC signs concession agreement

Thoothukudi: V.O. Chidambaranar Port Trust here has signed a concession agreement for construction of captive berth and land lease agreement for construction of Thermal Power Plant with SEPC Power Private Limited in Chennai on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the VOC Port, the land lease agreement and concession agreement were signed by S. Natarajan, Deputy Chairman and Estate Officer of the Port, and P. Sathyakumar, Vice-President of SEPC Power Private Ltd. in the presence of S. Anantha Chandra Bose, Chairman of the Port and Chakka Peda Subbiah, Managing Director of the company at the administrative office here.

For construction of captive berth to handle coal required for the thermal power plant, the port has allotted water-front structure. The captive berth would be constructed by the SEPC at an estimated cost of Rs.150 crore.

For construction of 1 x 525 MW thermal power plant at an estimated cost of Rs.3,514 crore by the same company, the port allotted 36.81 hectares in the port estate under the industrial category for 26 years and three months.

The annual requirement of around 1.5 million tonnes of coal for the thermal power plant would be transported from the port to the power plant through a conveyor of five-km length. This thermal power plant would be made operational by 2019, the statement added.