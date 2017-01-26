Usurer, son held

: Pettai police have arrested a moneylender and his son on charges of usury.
Police said F. Antony Amalraj (30) of Pettai here had borrowed Rs. 3 lakh from moneylender V. Petchi (60) of the same area in 2014 and Rs. 1.50 lakh from his son P. Esakki Pandi (25).
Though the borrower had reportedly repaid Rs. 7.50 lakh so far towards the loan and interest, the father-son duo allegedly demanded him to pay another Rs. 3 lakh.
When Mr. Amalraj could not pay the amount, they allegedly threatened him of dire consequences.
Unable to bear it, Mr. Amalraj filed a complaint with Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli City R. Thirugnanam, who directed the Pettai Police to investigate the charges.
As the complaint was found to be genuine, the police arrested Petchi and Esakki Pandi on Tuesday night and remanded them in judicial custody.
