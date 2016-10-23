Unauthorised constructions may induce landslide in Kodaikanal: HC

In a stinging observation, the Madras High Court Bench here has warned that there is every possibility that Kodaikanal, situated around 2,000 metres above sea level in Dindigul district, could suffer a major landslide, resulting in heavy loss of life and property, due to government officials turning a blind eye to indiscriminate felling of trees and removal of earth for constructing unauthorised buildings.

Dismissing a writ petition filed by a resort owner, Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and V.M. Velumani said: “In the case on hand, the writ petitioner, knowing pretty well the consequences of putting up unauthorised construction, that too for commercial purposes, might have got information that no precipitative action will be taken to demolish the construction on the grounds that in respect of many such types of unauthorised constructions in the hill station, no action has been taken.

“He may be right to a certain extent for the reason that if proper inspections had been carried out by the officials concerned, such alarming growth of unauthorised constructions would not have taken place. The hill station is a very fragile area and for the purpose of putting up constructions, crores and crores of trees are being cut and the earth is also being removed to create space for undertaking such constructions,” the Bench said.

“In the event of a natural disaster, there is every likelihood of landslide which would definitely result in loss of human lives and property. But unfortunately, the authorities concerned, for the reasons best known to them, had turned a blind eye and it is only on account of the orders passed by this court in various other writ petitions that action is being taken against the unauthorised constructions and developments,” it added.

In so far as the present writ petitioner, K. Vasudeva Rao, was concerned, the judges said that according to him, he had purchased 9.6 acres of land at Kodaikanal in December 1995. Then, there was a building constructed on seven per cent of the total area of the land. Subsequently, he obtained building plan permission for further construction and constructed six more cottages strictly in accordance with the plan approval.

However, Special Government Pleader VR. Shanmuganathan appearing for the Municipal Administration Department and Additional Government Pleader T.S. Mohammed Mohideen representing Kodaikanal Municipality brought to the notice of the court that as per the planning permission granted in 2003, the writ petitioner was allowed to construct a residential building spread over 135 square metres on the ground floor and 95 square metres on the first floor.

In 2011, he was permitted to construct a residential building spread over 121.50 square metres on the ground floor and for an equal space on the first floor. Contrary to such permissions, the petitioner had constructed buildings spread over 1,158.30 square metres on the ground floor and 695.80 square metres on the first floor and also used it, for commercial purposes, as a resort to accommodate tourists visiting the hill station.

After recording the submissions, the judges refused to interfere with the notice issued by the Municipality to the petitioner on February 16. “In the considered opinion of this court, the petitioner is not entitled to any sympathy or indulgence from this court in the light of his conduct of putting up a huge extent of unauthorised construction for the purpose of using it for commercial purposes. Therefore, this writ petition is dismissed,” the Bench said.