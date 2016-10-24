Unaccounted cash seized

A Static Surveillance Team (SST) on Sunday seized Rs. 94,000 from a person, who was carrying it without adequate documents in violation of the model code of conduct in place for Thiruparankundram by-election.

Sources at the election control room said K. Murugesan, a resident of Anaiyur, was intercepted near Seethalakshmi Girls Higher Secondary in Thirunagar around noon.

On checking the motorbike he was riding , the SST personnel found that he was carrying Rs. 94,000.

Though Mr. Murugesan claimed that he was carrying the money for an ongoing work at his company in Kappalur, officials said he did not have documents showing the source of the money or to substantiate his claim.