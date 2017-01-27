Madurai

Two workers killed

FREAK ACCIDENT: The construction site in Rajapalayam in Virudhunagar district where two persons were killed on Thursday.

Two workers were killed when fresh concrete mixture poured for putting up a roof in a textile mill, along with steel reinforcements, fell over them at Sankarapandiapuram near here on Thursday.

Police identified the deceased as M. Selvam (29) and his brother M. Lingam (25) of Rajapalayam. The police said the two were standing on the ground to monitor the iron scaffolding put up to hold the roof of a huge hall measuring around 120 feet by 70 feet. Eight workers were involved in pouring the concrete.

However, after three truck-loads of concrete were poured, the iron scaffolding caved in and the entire steel reinforcement and fresh concrete mixture came down crashing. Both the workers were trapped under the steel reinforcement while another worker was buried under the concrete mixture.

The workers standing over the steel reinforcement also fell down.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel from Rajapalayam, led by Additional Divisional Fire Officer Manikandan, rushed to the spot. A crane was used to lift the steel reinforcement to pull out the bodies, said Rajapalayam Station Fire Officer S. Paramasivam.

The Rajapalayam South police are investigating.

