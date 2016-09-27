Two killed

Two youths were killed when the two-wheeler they were riding had a head-on collision with an SUV at Kozhimedu near Silaiman on Sunday.
Police identified the deceased as P. Karuppaiah (24), a two-wheeler mechanic, and G. Marudhupandi (24), a car driver, both from Karupillaiyendal. The duo were returning home from Madurai. When the two-wheeler was crossing Kozhimedu, it hit the SUV. The police said the injured were rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital where they died.
The Silaiman police were on the lookout for the driver of the SUV, police said.
