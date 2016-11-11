Two kg of Ketamine seized; six held

Narcotics Intelligence Bureau sleuths on Wednesday seized two kg of Ketamine, worth Rs. 50 lakh, and arrested six persons at Thoothukudi.

Acting on a tip off, the NIB sleuths led by Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Balasubramanian rounded up the gang near Balavinayagar Street after intercepting a car and a two-wheeler.

While the sleuths managed to nab six persons, one of them managed to escape from the spot.

The accused were identified as S. Manikandan (28), S. Esakki of Muthaiahpuram, S. Kingston (46) Puspha Nagar, J. Stephen (39 of Srivaikundam, T. Ramakrishnan (42) of Puthiyamuthur and A. Sam Arulraj of Millerpuram.

The DSP said that ketamine, which was valued at Rs. 50 lakh in the State (but worth Rs 2 crore in international market), was kept in the car, owned and driven by Sam Arulraj. He is a relative of Stephen.

The sleuths are on the lookout for Suresh, who is suspected to have led the gang, and had planned to hand over the narcotics substance to someone else in the town.

The incident occurred at around 3 p.m. on Wednesday. They were booked under various provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and produced before a court here on Thursday and remanded in judicial custody.

Among the team were Inspectors of Police, Kamali and Raja Sulochana.

