Two electrocuted

Two labourers were electrocuted when they came in contact with a live high tension overhead cable at a house in VKP Nagar near Palanganatham on Friday. The police identified the deceased as M. Ramachandran (50) of Pasumpon Nagar and G. Shanmuganathan (60) of Palanganatham.

The duo had come to whitewash a house belonging to T. Annapoorani.

When they opened an iron door on the first floor, it touched the overhead cable and both were electrocuted on the spot at around 9.15 a.m. The S.S. Colony police have registered a case.