Two attacked

Two youths were attacked by a gang with lethal weapons near Government Rajaji Hospital, after one of them questioned one A. Kannan (20) for spitting near him on Saturday. R. Rajesh (23) of Ahimsapuram had come to Vaigai Vadakarai in connection with the post-moterm of his relative’s body. When he was standing there, Kannan spit near him. Rajesh objected to it.

A wordy quarrel ensued between them, and the local people pacified them. Kannan returned to the spot with seven others after some time, and they attacked Rajesh and his friend Abinesh (23), with bricks and machetes. The two suffered bleeding injuries. Mathichiyam police have booked four persons, including Kannan, for attempt to murder.

Held for harassment

Subramaniapuram police have arrested one V. Manikandan (23) on a charge of harassing a girl and her mother in Palanganatham.

Manikandan had been following the girl. When her 44-year-old mother scolded him, the youth reported went to their house and abused them. He also threatened them with dire consequences if they created trouble over the issue.