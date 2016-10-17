Tricycles, alive and kicking only in Madurai

Fifty-four-year-old R. Murugan has been earning a livelihood by transporting goods in a tricycle in areas around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple since his teenage days. In the past three decades, he has seen the area transform from a quaint residential area with very few commercial establishments into a thriving and congested trading centre.

“The Good Shed Street, for instance, had only two shops in the early eighties. Today, almost every building is a commercial establishment,” Mr. Murugan says.

Despite the transformation, which has left few remnants from the past, the one thing that has survived are tricycles that are used for transporting foods for short distances, despite an onslaught of various forms of motorised transport. Unlike most cities, where non-motorised transport like cycle rickshaws and tricycles have vanished, tricycles are thriving in Madurai as they perfectly suit the narrow streets and by-lanes, particularly around Meenakshi Temple.“It is not just the older generation like me. Even youngsters are taking up this job,” says Mr. Murugan.

According to A. Tirumalaikumar, Assistant Commissioner with Madurai City Traffic Police, the city has the maximum number of tricycles and bicycles in Tamil Nadu. S.P. Jeyaprakasam, president of Tamil Nadu Foodgrains Merchants’ Association, estimates that a minimum of 2,000 tricycles ply in the city.

P. Selvam (48), a functionary of an association of tricycle workers, says tricycles continue to thrive in Madurai as they provide a win-win situation for both the workers and traders. “If they hire a mini van, they need to pay separately for a loadman. However, in case of tricycles, the driver doubles up as a loadman,” he says.

Best-suited

S. Murugesan, who runs a wholesale grocery shop in East Masi Street, says apart from their ability to reach nooks and corners, tricycles are best suited for short distances. Moreover, most of the roads around the temple are one-ways. But tricycles are not subjected to strict traffic rules all the time by the police on compassionate grounds. And also we do not have time restrictions for entry as is the case for lorries and other goods carriers, he says.

Since they cover not more than five km a trip, they manage to make more trips in a day and earn more money. A. Manikandan (38), involved in this work, says they easily earn Rs. 1,000 to Rs. 2,000 in a day.

The tricycles, however, are not without disadvantages. “These slow-moving tricycles are often indifferent to vehicles coming behind them, resulting in slowing of traffic and congestion,” says a driver of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation.

Tricycles are also accused of carrying lengthy pipes and overloading. “We do not often fine them, mainly out of compassion for their hard labour. We just reprimand them,” says a traffic Sub-Inspector.

Mr. Tirumalaikumar, however, says the police cannot take action even if they wanted to as tricycles are not covered under Motor Vehicles Act. “But we fine them heavily if we find them installing motors to the tricycles as it is a violation. We also seize the motors,” he says.

Their place in Smart City

With Madurai, particularly Meenakshi Temple and surrounding areas, selected for development under Smart Cities Mission, suggestions have been raised about restricting tricycles from congested areas as in Kolkata. However, S. Rethinavelu, senior president, Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, opines that tricycles should instead be an integral part of the Smart City scheme of things as they are environment-friendly, which is the primary focus of the mission.

“Moreover, if we prevent tricycles from entering Masi Streets, it will pave the entry of mini vans and other motorised vehicles. Imagine the congestion and pollution then,” he says.

He, however, acknowledges the need for some regulation. “The main reason for the concentration of tricycles in Masi Streets and surrounding areas is the presence of wholesale markets, commission agents and lorry sheds in the heart of the city, which is again unique to Madurai,” he says.

While echoing his view, Mr. Tirumalaikumar stresses on the need for shifting these markets out of the city centre so that concentration of tricycles gets distributed across the city.

