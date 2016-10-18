Madurai

Trial courts should mention period of sentence served by convicts: HC

At the time of sentencing convicts in criminal cases and issuing warrants to lodge them in prison, trial courts must mention the period of sentence undergone by each of the convicts as undertrial prisoners.

Disposing of a criminal original petition filed jointly by 17 life convicts, a Division Bench of Justices S. Nagamuthu and M.V. Muralidaran said: “In our considered view, it is the duty of the court, while issuing the warrant to lodge the convicts in prisons, to mention the period spent by the individual convict as under-trial prisoner so that it would be possible for the jail authority to take into account the said period for the purpose of set off.”

