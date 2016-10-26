Madurai

Transgender arrested

A transgender, R. Karthik alias Karthiga (23) of Ahimsapuram in Sellur was detained under Goondas Act on Tuesday.

Commissioner of Police Shailesh Kumar Yadav ordered the detention of Karthiga, already in the Special Prison for Women here, as she was found acting in a manner prejudicial to maintenance of public order in the city by indulging in robbery.

Chain snatched

Seven sovereigns of gold was snatched from a woman, S. Kalaivani, (36), of Tirupuvanampudur, on Tiruppuvanam-Madurai highway on Sunday.

The police said that a two-wheeler approached the woman and the pillion rider yanked the gold chain at Silaiman.

