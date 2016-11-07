Training for polling officials

Around 1,400 booth-level polling officials who are to be deployed for Tirupparankundram by-election on November 19 underwent day-long training conducted by officials of Election Commission of India here on Sunday.

The officials were trained in handling Electronic Voting Machines, maintaining marked copy of electoral rolls and other procedures. The Presiding Officer and the First, Second and the Third Polling Officers were informed of their individual responsibilities.

During polling, the First Polling Officer will be responsible for handling the marked copy of electoral roll while the Second Polling Officer will be responsible for applying indelible ink to the voters and registering of voters in Form 17A. The Third Polling Officer will be in-charge of the control unit of the Electronic Voting Machine.

The officials were also apprised of the mock poll to be conducted in the presence of representatives of political parties before the commencement of polling at 7 a.m. to ensure proper functioning of the machines.

Earlier, Collector K. Veera Raghava Rao inaugurated the training in the morning. There are 291 polling booths in Tirupparankundram constituency.

As per procedures, all the polling officials will be intimated about the polling booth they are assigned to only on the evening before the polling day.