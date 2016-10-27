Traffic regulations in place

In view of the heavy rush of people to main shopping areas in Madurai city for Deepavali purchases, the city police have announced parking and traffic restrictions from Wednesday till Friday.

In a statement the police have said tha t parking will not be allowed anywhere in South Masi Street, Netaji Road, Town Hall Road, West Tower Road, East Marret Road, East Avani Moola Street, South Avani Moola Street during these days.

Instead, the police have said that the people coming from different areas can make use of the parking facilities available in the following places - Meenakshi Government College for Women in Goripalayam, Tamukkam Ground, mini-bus parking area near Goripalayam junction, Setupathi Higher Secondary School in North Veli Street, southern bank of Vaigai River, Madura College and St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School.

The police have also announced that trucks and heavy goods vehicles will not be allowed inside the city limits from Wednesday till Friday.