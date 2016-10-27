Madurai

Traffic regulations in place

In view of the heavy rush of people to main shopping areas in Madurai city for Deepavali purchases, the city police have announced parking and traffic restrictions from Wednesday till Friday.

In a statement the police have said tha t parking will not be allowed anywhere in South Masi Street, Netaji Road, Town Hall Road, West Tower Road, East Marret Road, East Avani Moola Street, South Avani Moola Street during these days.

Instead, the police have said that the people coming from different areas can make use of the parking facilities available in the following places - Meenakshi Government College for Women in Goripalayam, Tamukkam Ground, mini-bus parking area near Goripalayam junction, Setupathi Higher Secondary School in North Veli Street, southern bank of Vaigai River, Madura College and St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School.

The police have also announced that trucks and heavy goods vehicles will not be allowed inside the city limits from Wednesday till Friday.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 30, 2020 8:18:33 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Madurai/Traffic-regulations-in-place/article16082804.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY