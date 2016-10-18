Traders allege harassment by officials

Section of traders belonging to different associations which are part of Federation of Traders’ Associations of Tamil Nadu staged a protest here on Monday alleging harassment and demand for bribe by officials of the Madurai Division of Commercial Taxes Department.

The protesters, who had come mainly from Madurai and Dindigul districts, blamed the officials for imposing tax on items that are exempted from tax by the State government.

The protesters alleged that though the issue was prevalent throughout the division, it was particularly high in Dindigul district.

“There have been instances recently where traders were levied tax in lakhs for chillies, which is unheard of before, as chillies fall in the tax-exempted list. It also happens for other items like rice and wheat,” said G. Thirumurugan, a trader from Madurai.

The traders also alleged difficulties in the appeal process against unfair imposition of tax.

“It has to be done within 30 days by paying 25 percent of the imposed tax upfront. It is not viable for all traders. The appeal process is not very transparent and the officials mostly take the sides of their colleagues,” said K. Palanichamy, an advisor to the federation.

He pointed out that despite a government order to conduct weekly grievance redressal meeting, where the traders could highlight issues, the department here was not conducting them properly.

Blame

The traders also blamed the officials for harassing them with demand for bribes. They pointed out an instance in Dindigul in September 2016, in which a police case was registered against an Assistant Commissioner from the department, who picked up quarrel with a trader for not paying the demanded bribe.

“Even in that case, the senior officials had not taken any disciplinary action against the erring official,” a trader from Dindigul said.